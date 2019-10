By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls were edged in soccer on Saturday by Mount Vernon.

The final score was 1-0. Neither team scored in the first half, but the Yellow Jackets tallied a goal in the final minute of the contest to pick up the win. Highland’s regular season ends at 8-6-2.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS