Highland FB on winning streak

Highland claimed their second straight win in football when they traveled to Fredericktown and walked away with a dominating 42-6 win.

The team jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter thanks to a four-yard scoring run by Jack Weaver and one of 30 yards by Dylan Stillwell. Riley Kemmer added the first two of six successful extra point attempts to put the Scots up 14-0.

Highland added three more touchdowns in the second quarter. Jack Weaver added scoring runs of one and seven yards, while Kaden Johnson contributed a pass to Landon Remmert for a 46-yard touchdown. Johnson would connect with Remmert again, this time for 43 yards, in the third quarter to round out the team’s scoring. Fredericktown got on the board in the fourth quarter, but the Scots were able to improve to 2-4, 2-1 in league play.

Highland outgunned the Freddies 395-121. On the ground, Stillwell ran for 96 yards, Weaver tallied 93 and Landyn Albanese finished with 60. Johnson completed five passes for 131 yards, with Remmert catching four passes for 117 of that total.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was edged on the road against Danville on Friday, as they fell by a 24-21 margin.

Danville led after every quarter in the game, taking a 14-7 lead after 12 minutes of play. Cardington battled back in the second, but still trailed 16-14 at the intermission. The score was then 24-14 after the third and, despite a fourth quarter touchdown, Cardington was not able to get over the hump against their hosts.

Mount Gilead Indians

A 21-point first quarter proved to be the difference when Centerburg topped visiting Mount Gilead 28-7 on Friday night.

The Trojans scored three times in the first quarter to take a commanding lead. The Indians got on the board in the second quarter, as Joel Butterman hit Brady Mermann for a 10-yard touchdown and Garrett Lamb-Hart added the extra point. However, Centerburg reached the end zone again in the final minute of the half to lead by 21 going into the half.

From there, the defenses took over and neither team was able to put points on the board over the remainder of the game.

Butterman completed 11 passes for 119 yards in the game, with Nate Rogers catching five balls for 73 yards. On the ground, Mermann ran for 75 yards.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS