Galion tops Northmor in Monday volleyball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor fell to Galion on Monday by scores of 14-25, 17-25 and 14-25. Their record currently is 9-7 after the non-conference loss.

Leslie Brubaker finished with nine kills, two blocks and an ace; while Lexi Wenger had four kills and Julianne Kincaid added three kills and six digs. Macy Miracle tallied two kills, 15 assists and nine digs. Also, Reagan Swihart and Megan Adkins both had an ace and Abby Donner added five digs.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS