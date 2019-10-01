MG’s Graham second at girls’ district golf meet

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Mallory Graham of Mount Gilead came one stroke away from advancing to the Division II girls’ state golf meet.

Competing in Monday’s district meet hosted by Darby Creek, Marysville, Graham followed up a first-half 39 by shooting 36 on the second nine holes to finish with a total of 75, which was good for second place overall.

However, only the top team and top individual not on that team advanced to the state meet. Columbus School for Girls was the championship team, while the top individual, and only golfer to outshoot Graham in the 36-girl meet, was Ella Wigal of Lakewood, who finished with a round of 74.

