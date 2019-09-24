Highland golf claims win

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland boys’ golf team defeated Delaware Christian by a 173-183 count on Monday.

All seven golfers for the Scots broke 50 on the day, with Emerson Grassbaugh leading the way with a round of 42. Both Gunner Oakley and Drew Santo shot 43, while Branton Howard and Bryce Rinehart tallied scores of 45. Luke Cain shot 47 and Owen Mott shot 49 to round out the team.

