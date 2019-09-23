Cardington gets first FB win

Cardington earned their first win of the year in football when they opened the KMAC part of their schedule with a 13-7 home win over Fredericktown.

The Pirates struck first when quarterback Nathan Hickman scored on a two-yard run late in the first quarter to give his team a 6-0 lead. The team got another touchdown near the end of the second period when Hickman connected with Trey Brininger for a 12-yard score and Erik Hamilton added the PAT kick.

Leading 13-0 going into the half, Cardington would not score again; however, they would only give up one touchdown to their opponents on a short run in the fourth quarter to improve to 1-3, 1-0 on the season.

Hickman completed four passes for 57 yards, with Brininger recording three receptions for 35 yards. Garrett Thompson led the team’s ground attack with 43 yards on three rushes.

Highland Scots

Highland stayed within striking distance of East Knox throughout the first half of their KMAC opener, hosted by the Bulldogs. However, EK pulled away in the second half to win by a 40-9 margin.

The Bulldogs led 13-0 after the first quarter after scoring a pair of touchdowns. However, a 23-yard field goal by Riley Kemmer and four-yard scoring run by Jack Weaver in the second period allowed the team to be within a 20-9 margin at the intermission.

Unfortunately for the Scots, they would not be able to light up the scoreboard in the second half, while East Knox scored three touchdowns to pull away for the win.

Jack Weaver finished with 85 yards on the ground to lead the Highland offense. Kadin Johnson completed four passes for 67 yards, with Landyn Albanese catching one for 30 yards and Landon Remmert having two receptions for 25.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

