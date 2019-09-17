Highland claims pair of golf wins

By Rob Hamilton

Highland claimed a pair of golf wins on Monday, defeating both Danville and Fredericktown after shooting a season-low round of 161.

Two golfers also had season-best totals, as Emerson Grassbaugh earned medalist honors by shooting 35 and Gunner Oakley followed with a round of 35. Dew Santo and Luke Cain both shot 45, while Owen Mott scored 46 and Branton Howard added a total of 53.

