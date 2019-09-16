Northmor girls second at Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Northmor girls’ cross country team finished second out of 18 squads Saturday in the Division III race at the Galion Invitational.

In the race, which was won by West Liberty-Salem, the Golden Knights were led by Lauren Johnson, who placed 14th in 21:02.6. Julianna Ditullio took 18th in 21:17.2, while Riley Johnson finished 25th in 21:38.3. Julia Kanagy placed 31st in 21:54.3 and Olivia Goodson claimed 35th in 22:18.9. Also, Sabrina Kelley placed 57th in 23:16.9 and Emilee Jordan took 76th in 24:04.7.

Cardington also was in the race, but not with a full team. They were able to boast the individual champion, though, as Louie Hallabrin won the race with a time of 19:17.4. Morgan White was 49th in 23:05.3 and Marlo Young took 71st in 23:56.7, while Hazel Jolliff claimed 98th in 25:47.5.

Highland’s girls finished ninth in the 18-team Division II race. They were led by Camberly Schade, who took 17th in 19:55.3. Lauren Garber took 42nd in 21:37 and Mia White ran 48th in 21:54.1, while Jade Disbennett placed 57th in 22:13.8 and Hayley Dailey ran 98th in 24:46.9. Also, Shelby Conley was 102nd in 25:00 and Samantha Trusler took 107th in 25:28.8.

In the 24-team Division III boys’ race, Northmor was seventh and Cardington took eighth.

The Golden Knights were paced by Kooper Keen, who ran 22nd in 17:55.9. Austin Amens claimed 31st place in 18:05.3, while Lucas Weaver finished 55th in 18:42.1. T.J. Diehl took 60th in 18:51.2, while Connor Radojcsics finished 75th in 19:21.4. Also, P.J. Lower was 112th in 20:49 and Jedd Adams placed 116th in 21:08.1.

For Cardington, Mason White finished in fourth place with a time of 16:30. Racine Hallabrin took 14th in 17:38 and Kaleb Meade was 53rd in 18:41. Michael Rose placed 72nd in 19:11, Devin Gheen ran 103rd in 20:20 and Austin Henthorn was 115th in 21:05 for the Pirates.

Competing in the Division II race, Highland finished 14th in a 23-team race.

Hunter Bolton led the Scots by running 42nd in 17:40.6, while Joel Roberts took 51st in 17:47.5. Zachary Wetzel placed 77th in 18:23.2 and Caleb Wetzel was 83rd in 18:32.5, while Tucker Tague finished 84th in 18:33.5. Also, Corban Benedict took 90th in 18:38.3 and Bruce Jordan ran 100th in 18:47.9.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS