Highland VB competes in Columbus Invitational Tournament

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland had four matches over the weekend at the Columbus Invitational Tournament, which was hosted by Olentangy Orange.

In their first outing, they fell 24-26, 23-25, 20-25 to Saint Joseph Academy, the seventh-ranked team in Division I. Raina Terry finished with 17 kills, while Ashlynn Belcher had four aces and Kendall Stover added 10 kills.

They would bounce back to top Mason, the 11th ranked Division I team, by scores of 25-21 and 25-23. Terry tallied 10 kills, while Makenna Belcher had seven kills and two aces and both Stover and Gena West picked up four kills. Also, Ashlynn Belcher and Emma West both had two aces.

Highland advanced to the tournament’s Final Four, where they took on Division I’s fourth-ranked team from Mount Notre Dame and fell by scores of 19-25 and 24-26. Terry had 13 kills, while Stover finished with four kills and three aces.

In the final game of the tournament, the Lady Scots took on the sixth-ranked Division I team in Orange and fell to 9-4 on the season after suffering a 15-25, 14-25, 18-25 loss. Terry finished with 12 kills and two aces, Stover had six kills and Makenna Belcher added three kills and two aces.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor traveled to Pleasant on Saturday and was defeated by scores of 22-25, 20-25 and 21-25.

Leslie Brubaker finished with four blocks, six kills, six digs and three aces; while both Megan Adkins and Julianne Kincaid had two blocks each. Kincaid added nine kills and Adkins also had three kills. Also, Reagan Swihart had three kills, Macy Miracle had 21 assists, Abby Donner tallied 16 digs and Lexi Wenger finished with an ace.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS