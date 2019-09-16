Highland golf places second in KMAC outing

By Rob Hamilton

Highland finished second in the third KMAC tournament, as they tallied 373 shots at Clover Valley. Centerburg finished first with a score of 370.

Emerson Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round 87, while Luke Cain scored 94, Drew Santo shot 95 and Owen Mott had a round of 97.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead posted a season-best score of 159 against Northmor in claiming a win on Friday. Leading the way for the Indians were co-medalists Mallory Graham and Graham Simpson, who both shot 39.

On Saturday, the Indians went to Clover Valley and competed in the third KMAC meet of the season. MG finished in fourth place in the meet, shooting 389 on the day.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington topped Northmor on Friday by a 181-226 margin, as Cayman Spires earned medalist honors by shooting 40.

Josh Shook was one shot behind with a round of 41, while Liam Warren scored 49 and Danny Vaught shot 51.

Ethan Branch paced Northmor by shooting 47. Logan Mariotti finished with a round of 56, Braelyn Ingles shot 58 and Griffin Workman scored 65.

