Highland, Cardington, Northmor all win Tuesday VB matches

Highland topped host Centerburg in volleyball on Tuesday by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-7 to improve to 7-1, 5-0 in KMAC play.

Raina Terry finished with 23 kills in the contest, while Kendall Stover added 10 and Gena West tallied six. Darcie Walters picked up four aces, while both Savanna Whisman and Abby Eusey had two each. Also, Lillee Keltner was cited for doing a great job running the team’s offense.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington volleyball team earned a sweep of East Knox by scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-23 to improve to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in league play.

Senior Hannah Wickline tallied 13 kills, two aces and three blocks to lead the team. Kyleigh Bonnette finished with 29 assists, two aces and nine digs.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor claimed their second win of the week in as many days on Tuesday, as they improved to 7-2 and 4-1 in league play with a 25-7, 25-15, 25-16 win over Danville.

Leslie Brubaker tallied three blocks and nine kills. Julianne Kincaid added two blocks and seven kills, while Reagan Swihart finished with four aces. Macy Miracle contributed an ace and 29 assists and Lexi Wenger had three kills. Also, Abby Donner had nine digs, Riley Yunker had six digs and Megan Adkins tallied six kills.

