Northmor football off to 2-0 start

Three straight touchdowns by Northmor in the first half of their road game against Worthington Christian staked them to a lead they would not relinquish in claiming a 42-17 win.

WC jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Golden Knights quickly responded with a 14-yard run for a score by Wyatt Reeder. Nate Ruhl made the first of six successful extra point kicks to make the score 7-3.

In the second quarter, Hunter Mariotti hit Blake Miller for a 17-yard touchdown and Max Lower scored on a three-yard run to give Northmor a 21-3 lead going into the break.

The Warriors battled back to within a 21-11 margin in the third, but a four-yard scoring run by Reeder boosted the Golden Knight lead to a 17-point margin. Mariotti added scoring runs of two and 12 yards in the fourth quarter to help Northmor pull away for the 25-point win.

Mariotti completed eight passes for 82 yards and also ran for 55. Reeder led the team on the ground with 117 yards, while Gavin Ramos caught five balls for 44 yards and Miller had two catches for 28. Ramos, Bryce Downard and Logan Randolph all had interceptions in the game. While WC had a 353-269 advantage in total yards, Northmor forced four turnovers and had none of their own.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell at home to Upper Sandusky on Friday by a 41-21 score.

The Rams jumped out to a 14-0 lead after scoring a pair of early touchdowns. They would increase that margin to 21-0 before MG got on the ball, as Joel Butterman hit Matt Bland for a 12-yard scoring pass. Butterman would strike again, this time connecting with Owen High for a 47-yard scoring pass to trim the team’s deficit to a 21-14 margin.

Unfortunately for MG, Upper would score again before the half ended to lead by 14 and then would add 13 points in the third to lead by a 41-14 margin. While the Indians scored in the final period, they would not get closer than a 20-point margin in falling to 0-2.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington offense struggled at home in a 26-7 loss to Bucyrus on Friday.

Neither team could get on the board in the first quarter, but the Redmen scored twice in the second quarter to hold a two-touchdown advantage over the Pirates. They would add touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters to lead by as much as a 26-point margin before Cardington got a 21-yard touchdown run from Ashton Plowman to light up their half of the scoreboard.

Nate Hickman led the Pirate offense with 71 rushing yards in the game.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

