Cardington golf picks up two wins over Freddies

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington split a golf match at Kings Mill against East Knox and Fredericktown on Wednesday. The Pirates finished with 186 shots to finish behind the Bulldogs (173), but in front of the Freddies, who shot 233.

Cayman Spires led the team by shooting 41, while Danny Vaught had a round of 43. Both Josh Shook and Liam Warren had 51 strokes and Christian Phillips rounded out the team by shooting 71.

Thursday saw the team record another win over Fredericktown, topping them 191-226 at Hiawatha.

Vaught shot 44 to lead the team, while Spires scored 45. Shook had a round of 51, as did Warren.

