Highland girls win Wednesday soccer contest

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland Lady Scots’ soccer team earned a 4-0 win over Franklin Heights on Wednesday.

Competing at home, Highland picked up three goals in the first half to take a commanding lead and added one more score in the second period. Destiny Carpenter, Emily White, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek and Avery Zerby all tallied goals for the team. Ava Peffers and Madison Zamer allowed no Franklin Heights scoring from the goalie position.

The boys’ team suffered a 3-1 loss to Franklin Heights. The game was close throughout the first half, as Highland answered a Heights goal with a Colton Gustafson goal, assisted by Mason Keller, with 10 seconds left in the half.

However, Highland would give up the go-ahead goal with 16 minutes left in the second half and then surrendered a late goal to provide the final margin of victory.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS