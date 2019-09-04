Cardington boys, Northmor girls win CC titles

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s boys’ cross country team claimed a title at Fairbanks on Tuesday.

The Pirates were led by race champion Mason White, whose time was 17:26. Racine Hallabrin finished second in 18:55, while Mike Rose was eighth in 20:26. Gauge Higgins placed 13th in 20:54 and Austin Henthorn took 15th in 21:05, while Devin Gheen took 28th in 23:47 and Kaleb Meade ran 29th in 23:58.

Also, James Hallabrin was 32nd, Sam West was 38th, Ryan Clinger was 43rd and Bryce Moodispaugh was 44th.

The girls brought a full team to Fairbanks and wound up in second place. Loey Hallabrin led the team by placing third in 21:26 and Morgan White finished seventh in 23:29. Marlo Young ran 12th in 25:25, Hazel Jolliff was 21st in 28:21 and Taylor Thompson claimed 31st in 36:29.

Wynford Invitational

The Northmor girls’ cross country team took first place out of nine squads on Tuesday, running in the Wynford Invitational.

The team put its first five runners in the top 15 of the race. Riley Johnson was fifth in 22:02.37, while Julianna Ditullio placed sixth in 22:22.12 and Lauren Johnson claimed ninth in 22:30.74. Julia Kanagy was 11th in 22:44.99 and Olivia Goodson finished 13th in 23:04.68.

Also in the top seven were Felicia Galleher (44th, 26:19.56) and Maddison Yaussy (47th, 26:26.16). Also, Kahlene Brinkman was 49th, Carolyn McGaulley was 57th, Sydney Kelley was 61st and Bailey Snyder was 73rd.

The boys’ team finished second in their 11-team race, with Gavvin Keen finishing second overall in 18:04.97. Kooper Keen was fifth in 18:39.27, while Austin Amens placed 11th in 19:15.56 and Connor Radojcsics was 23rd in 20:01.36. T.J. Diehl placed 25th in 20:11.37, Lucas Weaver ran 29th in 20:27.78 and Jedd Adams claimed 56th in 21:58.91.

Also, P.J. Lower was 64th, Jayden McClain was 71st, Kolten Hart was 73rd, Jack Sears was 76th, Dylan Amens was 93rd and Tyler Parsons was 94th.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS