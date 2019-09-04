Local volleyball teams earn Tuesday victories

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland got off to a slow start against host Fredericktown Tuesday, but rallied to claim a 15-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19 win over the Freddies.

In improving to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in league play, the Scots got 17 kills, three aces and six blocks from Raina Terry. Gena West added seven blocks, while Kendall Stover contributed 13 kills and Makenna Belcher recorded seven more. Darcie Walters picked up three aces.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor topped East Knox in three hard-fought games Tuesday to improve to 5-1 this season, 3-0 in KMAC action.

In their 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 decision, the Golden Knights got four blocks, eight digs, four aces and 11 kills from Leslie Brubaker. Megan Adkins finished with three blocks, while Macy Miracle added 32 assists, 11 digs and five aces. Also, Abby Donner had 17 digs, Julianne Kincaid finished with 10 kills, Lexi Wenger had five kills and Reagan Swihart tallied four kills.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s volleyball team picked up a Tuesday win over Danville, claiming all three games by scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-18.

Hannah Wickline recorded 15 kills, three blocks and an ace for the Pirates. Also, Kyleigh Bonnette had 35 assists and Izzy Wickline finished with six kills, four aces and a block.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS