Northmor to honor Hall of Fame inductees

Northmor High School will have its Northmor Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony Friday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The program will be on the track near the home stands before the Knights home football game with Elgin.

Northmor will induct new members who qualified for the Hall of Fame during the 2018-19 school year. With this being the first ceremony to publicly recognize the Hall of Fame, athletics director Justin Hershberger and staff have extended an open invitation to all current and past members of the Hall of Fame to come back to Northmor for this program.

There names also will be announced along with their accomplishment(s) that qualified them in past years.

New inductees into the Golden Knights’ Hall of Fame include:

The 2018 state qualifying girls cross country team,: Sabrina Kelley, Juliana DiTullio, Carolyn McGauley, Olivia Goodson, Julia Kanagy, Kristie Wright, Bailey Snyder, Maddison Yaussy and Head Coach Mark Yaussy

The 2018 district champion volleyball team: Hannah Bentley, Macy Miracle, Leslie Brubaker, Anna Donner, Julianne Kincaid, Lily Tate, Aly Blunk, Michaela Zeger, Abby Donner and Head Coach Kara Wright

Conor Becker- 1st Team All-Ohio Football in 2018 and a 2019 wrestling state champion.

D’Marcus Hudson- 1st Team All-Ohio football in 2018.

Anna Donner- 2nd Team All-Ohio volleyball in 2018.

Tony Martinez- 6th Place state wrestling in 2019/

The boys track 4 x 100-meter relay team of Pierce Lower, Adam Petulla, Drew Zoll and Aaron Berg, which place 8th at state in 2019.

The 2017 and 2018 varsity football teams will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but will be recognized at a basketball game over the winter as so many will be playing in that Friday night’s football contest against the visiting Comets.

