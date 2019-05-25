Mount Gilead boys claim regional track title

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead boys’ track team claimed a regional title on Friday, sending many athletes to the state meet during the two-day Division III meet at Fairfield Union High School.

The team finished with 89 points, while second-place Grandview Heights was 32 behind with 57 points.

On Friday, the team claimed victory in three different events. The 1600-meter relay of Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Connor Page and Brandon Stevens finished first with a time of 3:25.17. Page added a win in the 110 hurdles, finishing in 14.85. Also claiming an event was Micah Tuggle, whose throw of 54’11” was tops in the shot put.

Page added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.09. Dennis took second in the 800, placing in 1:57.96, while also running fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15.6. Stevens also advanced in the 400, taking third in 50.38. Stevens, Page, Weaver and Trevor Ball added a fourth-place finish in the 800-meter relay to advance to state with a time of 1:33.1.

The top four competitors in each event automatically advance to the state meet. Also moving are are two at-large competitors per events. Two MG runners qualified as at-large bids, with Ethan Supplee running fifth in the 3200 in 9:49.01 and Casey White taking sixth in the 1600 in 4:29.24.

White also placed eighth in the 3200 for the Indians to add to the team’s point total.

The girls’ team finished in third place for Mount Gilead, with Allison Johnson and Jessica Brewer both punching their tickets to the state meet.

Johnson had a big day for the team, winning the 400 with a time of 57.18 and also claiming the 800 in 2:17.04. She also took second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.8 and cleared 11’ in the pole vault to place third in that event.

Brewer moved on to the state meet in the 100, taking third place in 12.55. She just missed out on a trip to state in the 200, as she was fifth in that event and didn’t get an at large bid.

Also on Friday, Kelsey Kennon competed in the shot put, Olivia Millisor ran the 3200 and Emily Hanft was in the 1600.

The Northmor boys finished in eighth place in the meet and sent a pair of relay teams to the state meet. The 400-meter squad of Drew Zoll, Aaron Berg, Adam Petulla and P.J. Lower placed third in 44.6. Zoll and Petulla then teamed with Gavvin Keen and Alec Moore to add a third-place finish in the 1600-meter relay, finishing in 3:28.78.

Gavvin Keen added a seventh-place finish in the 800, while Kooper Keen ran in the 1600.

For the Lady Knights, Rachael Ervin competed in the pole vault and Julianna Ditullio ran the 1600.

Cardington had one place-winner in the regional meet, as Mason White took sixth place in the 3200.

Highland Scots

Competing in the Division II regional hosted by Lexington, Highland sent a quartet of sprinters to the state meet in Saturday’s competition. Brock Veley picked up an event win, as he placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.81. Teammate Jack Weaver took third in that event in 10.91.

Those two would then team up with Landyn Albanese and Chase Carpenter to take second in the 400-meter relay in 42.99. Weaver also moved on in the 200, placing fourth in 22.39.

