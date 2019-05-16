Highland’s Conner moves on to regionals

By Rob Hamilton

In the field event competition at the Division II district track and field meet, Highland’s Erin Conner punched her ticket to regionals.

Competing at Westerville North, Conner finished fourth in the shot put with an effort of 34’10” to advance one step closer to the state meet. Conner nearly moved on in a second event, as she also took fifth in the discus.

Emma Hinkle also placed for the Scots, taking fifth in the long jump.

