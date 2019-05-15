Highland girls upended by Granville

Highland scored a run in the first inning and still held a 1-0 lead over Granville going into the bottom of the third inning in Tuesday’s Division II softball district semifinal hosted by Pickerington North High School.

Unfortunately for the Lady Scots, Granville tallied nine runs in that inning and added four more in the fourth on their way to claiming a five-inning 13-2 win.

Highland was held to four hits in the game, including a solo home run by Savannah Fitzpatrick in the fifth inning. Lucy Smith and Madison Peoples handled pitching duties, giving up a combined 14 hits and two walks.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

