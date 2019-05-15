Local 3200-meter relay teams advance to regionals

By Rob Hamilton

Three area 3200-meter relay teams advanced to regionals in Tuesday’s sessions of the Division II and III track meets.

For all area teams — Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor in Division III and Highland in Division II — Tuesday’s action was primarily focused around preliminary heats in running and hurdling events. However, finals were held in the 3200 relays.

Competing in the Division III track meet hosted by Watkins Memorial High School, the Mount Gilead boys advanced in the 3200 relay by finishing first in their race. The quartet of Liam Dennis, Ethan Supplee, Nathen Weaver and Casey White had a time of 8:24.95.

Also advancing in that race was Northmor’s team of Gavvin Keen, Kooper Keen, Alec Moore and Ryan Bentley. They finished fourth in 8:38.29.

In the girls’ meet, Mount Gilead moved on, as Zoie Barron, Olivia Millisor, Selia Shipman and Emily Hanft took third in 11:01.92.

Northmor’s relay barely missed out on a trip to regionals as Maddison Yaussy, Olivia Goodson, Julia Kanagy and Riley Yunker claimed fifth place.

