Highland baseball gets Friday win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a win on Friday, defeating Clear Fork by a 7-3 margin.

Tate Tobin pitched a complete game for the win, only giving up three hits. Tobin also smacked a home run in the game, while four other Scots had singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Galion topped Northmor by an 8-1 count in a non-league baseball game on Friday.

Northmor got a double from Wyatt Reeder and two Ryland Thomas singles to pace them on offense. Brayden Black suffered the loss, as he, Hunter Mariotti and Reeder combined to strike out six, walk five and give up eight hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led visiting Pleasant 1-0 through five innings on Friday, but could not maintain that lead in falling by a 5-1 score, as the Spartans got two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Christian Hand, Kolton Honeter and Avery Harper combined to strike out five, walk two and give up seven hits on the mound. Offensively, the Pirates were held to three singles.

The Pirates then dropped a 12-8 decision to Elgin, as the Comets came back from a 7-0 deficit after two innings to finish on top.

Trey Brininger had a double and two singles, while Nico Wade had a triple and single. Harper, Quinton Chalfant and Tucker Thompson all had two-hit games. On the mound, four pitchers combined to strike out 10 and walk five, but also surrender 12 hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS