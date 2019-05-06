Cardington girls pick up two more wins

By Rob Hamilton

On Thursday against Mount Gilead, Cardington scored seven runs in the first inning and added 10 more in the second as they finished on top by an 18-0 score.

Casey Bertke and Ashlee Tharp combined to only give up three singles and a walk, while striking out three. Offensively, Kierson George tallied two triples in the game. Both Hailee Edgell and Heather Sparkman finished with a double and single. Paige Artz added three singles, while Paige Clinger and Taiylor Hubley contributed two singles each.

Madison Noble was the pitcher for MG. She gave up 16 hits and walked eight, while striking out three.

On Saturday, Cardington edged Madison by a 4-3 margin in 10 innings. The Pirates led 2-0 after two innings, but found themselves in a 3-2 hole going into the bottom of the sixth inning. They would score once there to tie the score and neither team would cross home plate again until Cardington got a run in the bottom of the 10th.

Both Casey Bertke and George had a double and single. Tallying two singles each were Baylee Adams and Reanna Roth. Casey Bertke pitched a complete game for the team, striking out six, walking two and giving up 10 hits.

