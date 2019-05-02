Northmor boys’ track wins at Buckeye Central

By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor boys won the 10-team Buckeye Central Invitational on Tuesday, scoring 141 points.

The boys won the 3200-meter relay (8:53.87), the 800-meter relay (1:36.68) and the 1600-meter relay (3:38.95). Drew Zoll was a double winner for the team in individual events. He claimed the 100 in 11.74 and also won the 400 in 52.03.

Anthony Petulla ran second in the 110 hurdles, Kooper Keen took second in the 1600 and Adam Petulla placed second in the high jump. P.J. Lower claimed second in the 200 and added a third-place finish in the long jump, while Anthony Petulla ran second in the 110 hurdles and also was third in the 300 hurdles.

Alec Moore was third in the 400, Gavvin Keen placed third in the 3200 and Blake Miller had a third-place finish in the high jump to round out the boys placing in the top three.

Cardington also competed in the meet, placing 10th with 17 points. Pacing the team’s effort was Mason White, who won the 1600 with a time of 4:47.2.

In the girls’ meet, Northmor took fourth with 101 points. Nine teams scored points in the meet, with Galion claiming first place overall.

Julianna Ditiullio won the long jump for the Golden Knights, as she leapt 15’6.5”. She also was second in the 1600. The team also took second place in both the 3200-meter and 400-meter relays and was third in the 1600-meter relay. Lexi Wenger added a third-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles.

