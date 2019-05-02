Cardington SB claims win over Danville

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington broke open a close game with Danville on Wednesday with a nine-run fifth inning as they topped the Blue Devils by an 11-1 count.

While the Pirates were held to eight hits in the game, they drew 10 walks. Casey Bertke tallied a home run for th team, while Dana Bertke added a double and single and Baylee Adams contributed a double. Hailee Edgell finished with two singles.

Casey Bertke struck out six and walked one, while giving up three hits in the contest.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor held a 3-1 lead over host Colonel Crawford heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but gave up three runs in that frame to fall by a 4-3 margin Wednesday.

Megan Adkins suffered the loss in relief. She, Rylee Hollingsworth and Maddie Hoverland combined to strike out four, walk three and give up six hits. Northmor was held to three hits, including a double by Adkins.

