Cardington edges MG in Monday baseball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington was able to edge Mount Gilead in a road baseball game on Monday by a 4-3 margin.

Despite outhitting MG 10-4, the Pirates needed to hold off a late Indian rally to claim the win. They led 4-1 midway through the fourth inning, but gave up one run in both that inning and the fifth to make it a one-run contest.

Avery Harper earned the win, while Trey Brininger got the save. They combined to give up four hits and three walks, while striking out 10. Danny Vaught had a home run and single for Cardington, while Nick McAvoy added a double and Nico Wade, Harper and Josh Shook all had two singles.

All four Indian hits were singles. Jacob Lodge handled pitching duties, striking out two and walking three.

