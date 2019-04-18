Highland BB claims second straight over Cardington

By Rob Hamilton

Highland made it two in a row over Cardington on Wednesday, claiming a 12-2 road win.

Tate Tobin picked up the win, striking out three, while allowing two hits. Owen Mott and Ian Taylor pitched the next three innings in relief. Taylor, Jarin Vasquez, Clay Schindley and Zach Wetzel all had two-hit days. Mack Anglin hit a home run and both Schindley and Wetzel connected for doubles.

Avery Harper suffered the loss for Cardington. He, Christian Hand, Nate Hickman and Liam Warren combined to strike out two, walk six and give up 10 hits. Nico Wade had a triple for the Pirates, while Nick McAvoy added a pair of singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Centerburg scored nine runs in the first inning against Mount Gilead Wednesday and didn’t look back in topping the Indians by a 16-2 score.

MG was held to three singles in the game. Paul Butterman and Graham Simpson combined to strike out one, walk six and give up 15 hits.

