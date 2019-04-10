Northmor and Highland claim softball wins

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor got into the win column on Tuesday with a 14-2 home win over Buckeye Central.

In the five-inning win, the Golden Knights claimed 11 hits, including a home run and single by Megan Adkins, who also pitched a complete game win, striking out four and giving up seven hits. Aly Blunk had a double and single, while seven other players had one single each.

Highland Scots

Highland was able to outscore DeSales in a non-league game by a 9-6 margin Tuesday.

With the Scots leading 3-2 after scoring in the top of the fourth, they added three in the fifth, but watched their opponents get three in their half of the inning to close within a 6-5 score. Highland tallied one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take a four-run lead into the bottom of the inning and was able to hold on for the win.

The Scots got 13 hits in the game. Morgan Wilhelm had a double and single; while Savannah Fitzpatrick, Mary Swartz, Mattie Ruehrmund and Brooklyn Geiger all had two singles. Lucy Smith, who earned the win, and Madison Peoples combined to strike out three, walk four and give up 11 hits.

