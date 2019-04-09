Highland drops first game of year at DeSales

By Rob Hamilton

Highland outhit DeSales 4-3 on Monday in baseball, but four Scot errors led to the Stallions claiming a 5-1 win at home.

Tate Tobin, who took the loss, and Owen Mott shared the pitching duties. Tobin gave up two hits, while striking out three, in four innings; while Mott pitched a pair of shutout innings. Branton Howard led the team offensively with a triple.

