Highland, Northmor BB teams keep winning in league

On Wednesday, Highland scored twice in both the first and second innings and was able to hold on for a 6-4 win over Centerburg.

Mack Anglin pitched the first three innings to get the win, while Jack Weaver, Logan Shaffer and Owen Mott finished the game. Mott earned his first varsity save by shutting down a seventh-inning rally by the Trojans.

Tate Tobin cracked a home run in the first inning to give his team the lead. Both Reese Weissenfluh and Clay Matthews had three-hit nights for the Scots.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor scored nine runs in the first inning and 10 in the second on their way to dominating Danville by a 24-0 margin.

Brayden Black and Mostyn Evans combined on a one-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two in the contest. Black earned the win.

Offensively, the team had 23 hits. Evans picked up four singles, while Pierce Lower added a double and two singles. Bryce Downard had a home run and single, while Black, Tyler Brown, Hunter Mariotti and Chris Bood added two hits each.

Cardington Pirates

East Knox had a big day offensively against Cardington on Wednesday, tallying 21 hits in claiming a 22-1 win.

Nico Wade had a double for the Pirates to pace their offense. Three pitchers combined to strike out three and walk seven in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

A three-run third inning was the different when Mount Gilead traveled to Fredericktown Wednesday, as the Indians fell by a 4-1 margin.

MG was held to one hit in the game, spoiling a strong pitching outing from Joel Butterman, who struck out 11, walked two and gave up six hits.

