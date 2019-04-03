Highland and Cardington victorious in softball Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland picked up a 9-1 road win against Centerburg on Tuesday in softball.

Lucy Smith and Madison Peoples combined to surrender four hits over seven innings. Meanwhile, the Scots finished with 13 hits. Both Haven Farson and Kaitlyn Carney had three hits for Highland, with Carney tallying one double. Morgan Wilhelm added a home run and single, while Savannah Fitzpatrick finished with a double and single.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington girls scored in all six innings of their Tuesday game with East Knox to pick up a 17-3 win over the Bulldogs.

The Pirates tallied 19 hits in the game, with three girls getting three apiece. Kierson George tallied a triple and two doubles, Hailee Edgell finished with a triple and two singles and Dana Bertke added three singles. Baylee Adams got a home run and single, Liz Horton had a double and single and Casey Bertke added two hits. Also, Taiylor Hubley had a double.

On the mound, Casey Bertke finished with four strikeouts, while giving up seven hits and one walk in going the distance.

Mount Gilead Indians

Two four-run innings boosted Fredericktown past Mount Gilead on Tuesday, as they won by a 13-3 margin at MG.

The Indians finished with four hits, including two singles by Kieli Griffith and a home run from McKenzie Bump. Madison Noble and Molly Murphy combined to give up 17 hits and four walks, while striking out three.

Northmor Golden Knights

Danville scored at least one run in each of the first four innings in pulling away from visiting Northmor and claiming a 9-2 win Tuesday.

The Golden Knights were held to three hits in the game, with Lily Tate earning a double. On the mound, Megan Adkins struck out three, while walking one and giving up nine hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS