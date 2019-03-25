Sports Calendar

Wednesday, March 27

• Cardington at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Danville, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

• Cardington at Wynford, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Northmor at Mansfield Christian, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Highland at Clear Fork, softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Pleasant, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, March 29

• Cardington at River Valley, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

• Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Cardington Armstrong Inv., track and field, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Pickerington North, softball, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Lakewood, softball, 11 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at North Union, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Northmor at Mansfield Senior, baseball and softball, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Olentangy Berlin, baseball, noon.

Monday, April 1

• East Knox at Cardington, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Centerburg at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Fredericktown, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Danville at Northmor, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, April 2

• Mount Gilead at Highland, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Cardington at East Knox, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Highland at Centerburg, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Fredericktown at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Danville, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.