MG baseball helps prepare fields

The Mount Gilead High School baseball team had a community service day on Saturday, March 22. The boys worked from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Mount Gilead Baseball/Softball Association to start getting the county fields ready to practice and play on this season. They worked on Edison A and B fields and Mt. Gilead A and B fields.

The boys scraped off old paint, repaired and swept out dugouts, cleaned the grass and debris off the fields, cleaned up trash cans, repaired and located base plugs, and spread fertilizer.

Head coach Mark Kennon said, “It was good for the boys to pay it forward since many of them played on the fields when they were learning the game. It was a great day, the kids worked extremely hard.”

The Mount Gilead baseball team spent part of Saturday working to prepare local youth baseball diamonds for the season. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Baseball-team-1.jpg The Mount Gilead baseball team spent part of Saturday working to prepare local youth baseball diamonds for the season. Courtesy Photo

Information received from Mark Kennon.

