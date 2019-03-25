Cardington boys claim pair

The Cardington baseball team opened their season with a pair of wins against visiting St. Peter’s High School on Saturday.

In winning the first game by a 3-2 margin, the Pirates used a two-run sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and then held on for the narrow win.

Avery Harper and Trey Brininger combined to strike out 13 and walk three, while giving up five hits. Harper got the win, while Brininger earned the save. Offensively, the team got two hits from Brininger.

Cardington racked up the offense in the second game, winning by a 21-7 count. Jacob Spires earned the win as he and Kolton Honeter combined to strike out eight, walk eight and scatter five hits.

Harper had a triple, double and single; while Nico Wade added a triple and double. Brininger added three hits in the win.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

