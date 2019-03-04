BB season ends for MG, Cardington boys

Host Worthington Christian gradually pulled away from Mount Gilead Saturday night in claiming a 64-39 decision in a Division III boys’ basketball sectional contest.

The score was only 13-8 in favor of the Warriors after the first quarter, but they were able to outscore MG 14-8 in the second period, 19-12 in the third and 18-11 in the fourth in expanding their lead to the final 25-point margin.

For the Indians, Mason Mollohan led the way with 19 points. Both Jackson Huffer and Nate Rogers contributed nine to the team’s effort.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s basketball season came to an end last Monday in their Division IV sectional contest on the road against Ridgedale.

In their 56-46 loss to the Rockets, the Pirates found themselves in an 11-7 hole after the first quarter. Both teams scored 15 in the second period, but Ridgedale took a 14-9 edge in the third to move in front by a 40-31 margin. Cardington would then get outscored 16-15 in the final period.

Logan Doubikin connected on four three-pointers in scoring 20 points for Cardington. Trey Brininger finished with nine and Cayman Spires contributed eight.

