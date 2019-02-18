Cardington girls fall in regular season finale

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington fell in their final regular season game on Saturday, as visiting Olentangy Berlin captured a 53-38 decision against the Pirates.

Both teams scored 10 points in the first quarter and the Pirates were within a 22-21 margin at the half; however, they were outscored 14-9 in the third quarter and 17-8 in the fourth as Berlin pulled away to earn the win.

Casey Bertke scores 19 points to pace Cardington and Taylor Reppart tallied nine in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at @SportsMCS