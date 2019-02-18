Northmor boys top Highland

In a defensive-minded game at Highland Friday night, visiting Northmor was able to claim a 32-30 win to enter the postseason with a 11-11 mark.

Competing against the KMAC champions, the Golden Knights took a 4-2 lead after the first quarter, but watched their hosts jump in front by a 14-13 margin at the half, which they increased to a 25-23 score through three periods of play. Northmor would hold a 9-5 advantage in the fourth quarter, though, as they battled back to pick up the decision.

Both Cole Dille and Blake Miller scored 10 points to lead Northmor. For Highland, Chase Carpenter finished with nine.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

