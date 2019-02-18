Highland team, MG individual advance in boys’ bowling

By Rob Hamilton

The boys’ bowling sectional was held at HP Lanes in Columbus on Saturday, with the Highland boys advancing to districts. The Scots finished ninth as a team, with the top 12 advancing. They finished with a total of 3532 pins.

Cardington barely missed out on qualifying as a team, scoring 3466 pins for 13th place. Northmor was 20th with 3202 pins and Mount Gilead placed 22nd with 3104.

Ben Rinehart led Highland by rolling a three-game total of 607 pins for 14th place. Brennen McLaughlin tallied 32nd with 543 pins and T.J. Taylor rolled a 467 series to tie for 76th place. Also, Trea Renwick finished 84th with 457 pins and Tyler Disbennett scored 429 pins and placed 98th.

For Cardington, Michael Rose rolled 528 for 43rd place, Tyler Kintz finished in 45th place with 526 pins and Jakob Edgell tied for 46th with 524. Eric Hamilton claimed 71st with 474 pins and both Conner Halbert and a substitute also bowled in the meet.

Northmor’s top bowler was Tyler Bailey, who rolled 530 on the day and placed 41st. Zach Govoni tied for 81st place with 461 pins, while Ryland Thomas was 100th with 427 pins and Josh Langoehr claimed 410 pins to tie for 106th. Bob Guiler and a substitute also saw action.

Mount Gilead’s Dylan Dixon rolled 562 to finish 21st and advance to districts as an individual. Damien Meyer took 85th with 455 pins, Dylan Farrell was 89th with 449 and Zac Sellers rolled 448 for 90th place. Also, Layne Stark finished 125th with 344 pins.

