MG swimmers advance to districts

Mount Gilead’s swimming Indians competed Saturday at their Division II sectional tournament held at Columbus Academy.

The results from all the sectional tournaments in the East, Southeast and Central District are compiled to see who moves on to the district meet this Thursday at The Ohio State University.

“Ours is the largest sectional tournament as well as the fastest. With only two divisions in swimming, our kids go up against phenomenal swimmers from the Columbus Academy, Columbus School for Girls, Granville and Bishop Hartley, to name a few. We also have to wait and see what results come out of all the other meets before the tallies come in. The top 30 in every event advance to districts. We had a tough time this year with illness and other setbacks, so I was happy to see that we did advance some swimmers!” reported coach Dina Snow.

Moving on to districts will be the boys 200 Medley, 200 Free and 400 free relays (Eric Mowery, Joel Conrad, Tyler Knight and Mason Kidwell), the girls 200 free relay(Emily Hanft, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Kelsey Kneipp), and Emily Hanft in the 50 freestyle.

“Some of our new swimmers also achieved great personal bests! It is hard to do at that pool, plus it is a long day with a few nerves getting in the way!” said Snow.

Logen Bailey improved his 100 breaststroke time by 8 seconds and also improved his 50 free; Mary Kelty dropped nearly 7 seconds in her 100 back and also improved her 50 free. Other PRs were earned by Tyler Knight and Joel Conrad in the 200 IM; Eric Mowery in the 100 free; Michaela McGill in her 50 and 100 free; Taylor Robinson in the 200 free; and Skye Shipman in the 100 back.

Information received from Dina Snow.

