Highland earns share of KMAC title

Highland clinched a share of the KMAC boys’ basketball title with a 65-42 win over visiting Cardington Saturday night.

The Scots got off to a good start, leading 15-4 after the first quarter and 35-17 at the half. While the Pirates were able to trim five points off their deficit in the third quarter, Highland took the fourth by a 19-9 margin to clinch the win.

Mack Anglin hit three three-pointers in scoring a game-high 18 points. Ty Stiffler scored 14, Andrew Wheeler had 13, Ian Taylor finished with nine and Chase Carpenter contributed eight points as Highland had a balanced scoring effort. For Cardington, Cayman Spires connected three times from long range in scoring 11 points, while Branden Steckel added 10.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor couldn’t recover from a slow start against Grandview Heights on Saturday and wound up falling by a 78-32 margin.

The Golden Knights found themselves in a 25-7 hole after eight minutes of play. Grandview would go on to outscore them 17-10 in the second quarter, 20-5 in the third and 16-10 in the fourth as they pulled away.

Blake Miller’s eight points led Northmor.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS