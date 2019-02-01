MG girls fall at home to Hayes

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead girls’ basketball team fell at home to Delaware Hayes by a 55-41 margin on Thursday.

Hayes led 17-11 after the first quarter and pulled away over the middle two periods, leading 28-18 at the half and 41-26 going into the final quarter on their way to earning the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick led MG with 18 points, while Isabela Schroeter scored 10 and Dakota Shipman added nine.

