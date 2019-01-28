Northmor has two champs at Sally George

The Northmor wrestling team placed fifth out of 21 teams at the two-day Sally George Invitational, which was hosted by Pleasant on Friday and Saturday. Mount Gilead was 18th in the meet.

The Golden Knights had two champions in the tournament, as Conor Becker pinned his way to the 170-pound title, finishing all four matches in the first period. Gavin Ramos also was 4-0 at 126 pounds, earning two pins and a pair of decisions.

Austin Amens was 2-1 at 132 pounds to place second, while Tony Martinez went 4-1 at 145 to place third. Dale Brocwell (4-2, 106 pounds) and Niko Christo (3-2, 138) were both fifth and Hunter Brookover was 2-3 at 285 to place sixth. Also, both Eli Davis (152) and Gavin Whited (195) claimed one win each.

For Mount Gilead, Brandon Strickland picked up four wins to only one loss at 182 pounds to finish in third place. Nate Weaver added one win to the team total while competing at 138 pounds.

Highland Scots

Highland claimed 14th place at the Jimmy Wood Invitational at New Lexington High School on Saturday.

The team had four placers in the meet. Both Cody Matthews (132 pounds) and Christian Miller (145) were third, while Gavin DeAngelo finished in sixth place at 120 pounds and Kaden Miller finished seventh at 113. Also, Triston Hinkle won one match at 170.

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

