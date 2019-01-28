Highland Athletic HoF silent auction

The Highland Athletic Hall of Fame will be holding a silent auction on Saturday, Feb. 9. Fans will be able to view and bid on auction items starting at 1 p.m. at the start of the girls’ JV and varsity basketball games against Elgin. Fans will have another opportunity to view and bid during the boys’ JV and varsity basketball games against Buckeye Valley.

Winners need not be present to win. Just leave a phone number or email address next to the bid. All proceeds go to the Highland Athletic Hall of Fame to cover cost. Bidding closes after halftime of the boys’ basketball game. Winners will be announced during the third quarter of the game.

Items up for auction include autographed basketballs signed by Jerry Francis, Ron Stokes, Jay Burson, Bill Hosket, Scoonie Penn, Dennis Hopson, Herb Williams, Jerry Lucas, Bo Lamar and the 1998 OHSAA Division III Highland Fighting Scots state champions; autographed footballs signed by William White, Anthony Munoz and Tom Cousineau and autographed hats signed by Tony White, Tim Belcher and Ed Ratleff.