Highland girls fall at Utica

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s girls’ basketball team could not recover from a slow start in falling at Utica by a 54-39 margin on Thursday.

The Lady Scots fell in a 12-5 hole after the first quarter and were then outscored 14-13 in the second period, 11-6 in the third and 17-15 in the fourth as Utica pulled away to claim the win.

Madison Cecil scored 17 to lead Highland, while Raven Tilford added 10 and Peyton Carpenter tallied eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.