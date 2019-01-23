Northmor, Highland earn Tuesday victories

By Rob Hamilton

On Tuesday, Northmor rebounded with a 63-53 win over visiting Galion.

The Golden Knights got out to a fast start in the game and led 13-6 after the first quarter and 29-19 at the half. Both teams then scored 34 in the second half, as Northmor was able to get back in the win column.

Trevor Gekler led Northmor with 18 points, while Blake Miller scored 14, Hunter Mariotti finished with 11 and Logan Randolph contributed eight.

Highland Scots

A strong second quarter boosted Highland to a 72-68 win at River Valley Tuesday night.

The Vikings led 19-17 after the first quarter, but were outscored 22-13 in the second as Highland jumped in front by a 39-32 score. Both teams scored 14 in the third period and RV held a 22-19 advantage in the fourth, but the Scots were able to hold on to claim the non-league contest.

Mack Anglin hit three three-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 25. Andrew Wheeler tallied 17, Chase Carpenter had 12 and Noah Dado added eight.

