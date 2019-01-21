Highland boys win at Centerburg Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Another great defensive second half by Highland boosted them past host Centerburg by a 59-36 score Friday.

The Scots held a slim lead in the first half, as they were up 17-12 after one period of play and 26-23 at the half, but they pulled away in the second half. Highland outscored their opponents 15-4 in the third quarter and 18-9 in the fourth to widen their advantage and win up on top by 23 at the final buzzer.

Mack Anglin tallied 22 points to lead the Scots, while Ian Taylor finished with eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor battled back from an early deficit against host Danville on Friday, but were not able to quite get over the hump in losing by a 41-40 score.

The Blue Devils jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter and were still on top by an 18-14 margin at halftime. Northmor got within a 33-30 score at the end of the third and outscored their opponents 10-8 in the fourth, but finished one point behind their hosts.

Blake Miller scored nine to lead the Golden Knights, while Trevor Gekler scored eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown outscored Mount Gilead in each of the first three quarters on Friday and were able to defeat the host Indians by a 60-50 margin.

The score was only 15-13 after eight minutes of play, but the Freddies took the second period by an 11-4 margin and also outscored MG 15-12 in the third to lead by 12 going into the final quarter. While the Indians held a 21-19 edge during that time, they were not able to erase that deficit.

Nate Rogers led Mount Gilead with 16 points, while Mason Mollohan added 12 and Nick Dyer scored 10.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington led for much of their Friday game at East Knox, but couldn’t maintain a slim advantage in the fourth quarter of what became a 37-30 loss to the Bulldogs.

After the teams played to a 9-9 tie in the first quarter, the Pirates led 19-16 at the half and 23-20 going into the fourth, but watched their hosts outscored them 17-7 over those final eight minutes in picking up the decision.

Logan Doubikin’s eight points led the Pirate effort.

