Highland girls claim win over Mount Gilead

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland snared their second win of the week on Wednesday when they hosted Mount Gilead and picked up a 36-26 decision.

A fast start was key for the Scots, as they took a 12-2 lead after the first quarter of play and held an 18-7 advantage going into the half. MG got within a 25-19 score by the end of the third quarter, but they were outscored 11-7 in the fourth, as Highland was able to hold onto their lead.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS