Northmor wrestlers win pair of duals

Northmor claimed a pair of wins in a Wednesday night quad meet. The team topped Bishop Hartley by a 41-28 margin and then defeated Marion Harding 36-32.

Against Hartley, Dale Brocwell (113 pounds) and Austin Amens (138) both won by pin, while Tony Martinez (152) claimed a 16-0 technical fall. Winning by decision were Marcus Cortez (120) and Gavin Ramos (132). Also, Conan Becker (182), Brandon Planey (225) and David Weaver (285) all won via forfeit.

Northmor won four matches by forfeit against Harding, with Cortez, Ramos, Amens and Niko Christo (145) picking up those victories. Martinez (160) and Becker claimed pins to account for the remainder of the Golden Knight points.

