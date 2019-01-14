Mount Gilead, Cardington win Saturday girls’ basketball games

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, host Mount Gilead got out to a fast start against Fredericktown and then held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid to win by a 74-71 margin.

The Indians led 20-9 after the first quarter and were able to increase their advantage to a 44-28 score by the half and a 63-44 score after three. Fredericktown tallied 27 points over the final eight minutes, but weren’t quite able to catch up to MG, as they were able to preserve the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 23 to lead MG, while Holly Gompf tallied thre three-pointers on her way to an 18-point showing. Samantha Sullivan scored 13 and Isabela Schroeter added eight.

Highland Scots

Highland struggled offensively on the road Saturday in losing 36-32 to Centerburg.

The Scots led 13-10 after one period of play, but were outscored 7-5 in the second quarter, 9-6 in the third and 10-8 in the fourth, as the Trojans caught up to them on their way to earning the win.

Brooklyn Baird scored 11 points to lead Highland, while Gena West added eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got back in the win column on Saturday when they traveled to East Knox and picked up a 71-26 win.

The score was only 13-10 after the opening period, but the Pirates took the second quarter by a 17-0 margin to lead by 20 at the half. They would then outscore the Bulldogs 21-12 in the third and 20-4 in the fourth to continue pulling away in the contest.

Casey Bertke scored 18 to pace Cardington, while Kynlee Edwards added 16 and Hannah Wickline finished with 14.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor fell on the road against Danville Saturday by a 65-48 margin.

The Blue Devils controlled the action in the first half in claiming the win, as they led 21-10 after eight minutes of play and 41-23 at the half. While the two teams played evenly over the final 16 minutes, Northmor could not overcome their deficit.

Addie Farley scored 15 to lead the Golden Knights, while Julianna Ditullio added 11.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at @SportsMCS