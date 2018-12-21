Highland, MG girls fall in non-conference games

By Rob Hamilton

A late rally by Lakewood doomed Highland’s girls to a 37-33 loss at home Thursday night.

The Scots took an 8-5 lead after the opening period and duplicated that performance in leading 16-10 at the half. They still held a 26-21 lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 16-7 over those eight minutes to drop a four-point decision.

Savannah Fitzpatrick scored nine points to lead Highland.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t hold onto a first-half lead in falling to visiting Ridgedale on Thursday night by a 68-63 margin.

MG jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter and increased it to a 39-23 margin by halftime. However, they were outscored 20-9 in the third quarter, as the Rockets closed within a 48-43 score. Ridgedale then took the fourth by a 25-15 score to wind up on top in the non-league contest.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 22 to lead the Indians, while Holly Gompf connected on four three-pointers in scoring 18.

